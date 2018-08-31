Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $589,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. Vonage’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $6,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,250,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,445,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 4,383 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $50,930.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,912.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,137 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,065 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

