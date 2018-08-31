Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Banced Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 41.5% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.