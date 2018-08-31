Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Brasileira, which has lagged the industry in a year, has been battling food deflation for a while now. The trend lingered in the second quarter of 2018, wherein food deflation had an adverse impact on Assai’s gross margin and gross sales. Further, management had earlier stated that it expects food deflation to persist in 2018. Apart from this, macroeconomic headwinds like stiff industry competition and high unemployment also pose threats to the company. Nonetheless, Companhia Brasileira’s Assai segment, continued with its stellar performance in the second quarter. Sales at this unit surged, driven by ore openings and higher comps, which along with solid Multivarejo performance drove Companhia Brasileira’s top line and margins. Markedly, these units are expected to witness continued market share gains in 2018. Also, the company’s latest pilot programs and core growth strategies for 2018-2020 bode well.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBD. ValuEngine cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CBD opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

