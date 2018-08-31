Comparing Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) & NeuLion (NEUL)

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and NeuLion (OTCMKTS:NEUL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and NeuLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 9,284.89% 20.47% 18.04% NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and NeuLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series C $13.09 million 1,118.86 $2.03 billion N/A N/A NeuLion $95.57 million 2.43 -$31.31 million N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuLion.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuLion has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and NeuLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C beats NeuLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

