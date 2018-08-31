ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report sales of $19.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.69 million and the lowest is $19.07 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $80.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.05 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $91.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 94.69% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter worth about $4,408,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 104.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,565 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 9,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.77. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.