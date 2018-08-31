Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,056.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 192,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 185,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 248.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414,146 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.39 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

