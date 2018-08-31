Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 108,500 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 21,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $115,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 309,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,465 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $424,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 319,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,762. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

