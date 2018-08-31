Contrasting Amerigo Resources (ARREF) & FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 10.54% 15.42% 6.49% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $134.03 million 0.79 $7.98 million $0.04 14.95 FORTESCUE METAL/S $8.45 billion 1.04 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Amerigo Resources does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amerigo Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Amerigo Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

