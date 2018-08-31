Contrasting IDACORP (IDA) & Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC)

IDACORP (NYSE: EOCC) and Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IDACORP alerts:

This table compares IDACORP and Enel Generacion Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.67 $212.41 million $4.21 23.36 Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 2.17 N/A N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Generacion Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Enel Generacion Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 16.71% 10.05% 3.66% Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 18.43% 10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDACORP and Enel Generacion Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 2 1 0 0 1.33 Enel Generacion Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00

IDACORP presently has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.12%. Given IDACORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Enel Generacion Chile.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electric service to approximately 545,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,857 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, and 223 energized distribution substations, as well as approximately 27,441 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.