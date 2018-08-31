Contrasting KB Financial Group (KB) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

KB Financial Group (NYSE: RY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 22.13% 9.81% 0.75% Royal Bank of Canada 21.48% 18.11% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $13.29 billion 1.38 $3.10 billion $7.43 6.14 Royal Bank of Canada $40.37 billion 2.85 $8.74 billion $6.06 13.17

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than KB Financial Group. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KB Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KB Financial Group and Royal Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Canada 0 5 3 0 2.38

KB Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. Given KB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than Royal Bank of Canada.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats KB Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals. Its Wealth Management segment offers a suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products and services directly to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The company's Insurance segment provides life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products and solutions through retail insurance branches, field sales representatives, advice centers, and online network, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor and Treasury Services segment offers asset services, custody, payments, and treasury services for financial and other institutional investors. This segment also provides cash management, correspondent banking, and trade finance for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, and structuring and trading for public and private companies, institutional investors, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

