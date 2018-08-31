Contrasting ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) & LONMIN PLC/S (LNMIY)

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS: LNMIY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and LONMIN PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LONMIN PLC/S 2 1 0 0 1.33

Dividends

ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LONMIN PLC/S does not pay a dividend. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and LONMIN PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE CORP/ADR $16.11 billion 0.48 $750.28 million $0.32 11.59 LONMIN PLC/S $1.17 billion 0.11 -$996.00 million N/A N/A

ZTE CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE CORP/ADR 4.51% 11.57% 3.56% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTE CORP/ADR beats LONMIN PLC/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

LONMIN PLC/S Company Profile

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

