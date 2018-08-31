Cooper Companies (COO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. Cooper Companies updated its Q4 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $266.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.45.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

