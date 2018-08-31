Cortina Asset Management LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 164,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 686.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after acquiring an additional 182,488 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $36,459,000.

Shares of WSM opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,243 shares of company stock valued at $806,569 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $80.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.04.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

