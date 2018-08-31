CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $150,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, August 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 802 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $48,376.64.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00.

On Monday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $118,860.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Monday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,929 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $166,572.23.

On Tuesday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,087 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $171,359.37.

On Friday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $294,945.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $295,785.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $40,132.50.

Shares of CRVL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,318. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CorVel by 60.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CorVel by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.