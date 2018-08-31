Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Raised by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.1% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,873 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,467 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,667,910,000 after purchasing an additional 858,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,796,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,145.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,168,627. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.63. 14,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,398. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $151.46 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

