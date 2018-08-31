Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Vale SA (VALE)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Vale were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $13.17 on Friday. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

