Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 33,000 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

