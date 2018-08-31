Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $29.00 Price Target for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SLCA stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.27. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.23.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 243,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

