Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) vs. SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock (SING) Financial Analysis

Crestwood Equity Partners (OTCMKTS: SING) and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SING) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -4.14% -1.09% -0.40% SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 0 2 6 0 2.75 SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus price target of $36.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock.

Risk and Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.88 billion 0.71 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -33.23 SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.5 Bcf/d of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 3.1 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 195,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.5 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock

SinglePoint, Inc., a technology and acquisition company, provides mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, and block chain solutions in the United States. The company offers mobile Web checkout gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card. It also provides windshield replacement services; sells hemp products through SingleSeed.com; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through retail and online stores. SinglePoint, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.