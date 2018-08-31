CrevaCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $334.00 (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. CrevaCoin has a market cap of $5,120.00 and $334.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, CrevaCoin has traded 110.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrevaCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CREVA is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.