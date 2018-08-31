Critical Analysis: Manchester United (MANU) and Virtra (VTSI)

Manchester United (OTCMKTS: VTSI) and Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtra has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Virtra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $737.29 million 1.43 $49.68 million $0.27 97.04 Virtra $15.65 million 2.69 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Virtra.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Virtra does not pay a dividend. Manchester United pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manchester United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Virtra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United 0.37% 7.94% 2.61% Virtra 14.42% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Virtra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 2 1 0 2.33 Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.85%. Virtra has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Virtra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtra is more favorable than Manchester United.

Summary

Manchester United beats Virtra on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Virtra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

