Critical Comparison: Equity BancShares (EQBK) vs. Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ: PFBC) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity BancShares and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity BancShares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Preferred Bank 0 1 4 1 3.00

Equity BancShares presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.05%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Equity BancShares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity BancShares and Preferred Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity BancShares $118.13 million 5.42 $20.64 million $1.98 20.46 Preferred Bank $163.42 million 4.90 $43.39 million $3.42 17.75

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Equity BancShares. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Equity BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Equity BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Equity BancShares does not pay a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity BancShares and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity BancShares 17.33% 9.04% 1.07% Preferred Bank 30.57% 17.86% 1.66%

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Equity BancShares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing products, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit and foreign exchange services for importers and exporters. In addition, it offers various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area with residences, real estate investments, or businesses in Southern California. Further, it provides various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. Additionally, it offers remote deposit capture, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 13 full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, Anaheim, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.