Critical Contrast: Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) vs. VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRNA) and VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.97 million 0.99 -$5.68 million N/A N/A VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($2.41) -4.96

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VERONA PHARMA P/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and VERONA PHARMA P/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A VERONA PHARMA P/S 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 292.86%. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 191.06%. Given Acura Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acura Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VERONA PHARMA P/S.

Risk and Volatility

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VERONA PHARMA P/S has a beta of -2.86, meaning that its share price is 386% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals -1,552.90% -765.25% -151.17% VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A -40.96% -34.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of VERONA PHARMA P/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.