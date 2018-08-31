Critical Survey: Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: IEP) and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $428.07 million 1.14 $16.31 million $1.70 15.18 Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock $21.74 billion 0.65 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 0.86% 10.53% 5.81% Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 6.84% 10.19% 3.80%

Volatility & Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Motorcar Parts of America and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 1 0 2.50 Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 1 0 0 0 1.00

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.32%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Motorcar Parts of America does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

