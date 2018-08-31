Cronos Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 58,950 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,569% compared to the average volume of 2,209 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Cronos Group stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.00. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 44.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

