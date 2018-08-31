Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2352149434744 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CCRN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,728. The firm has a market cap of $369.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, insider William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $100,429.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,090.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,241 shares of company stock valued at $343,253. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

