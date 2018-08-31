Culp (CULP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get Culp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Culp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Culp had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 304,645 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Culp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Culp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.