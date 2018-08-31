Curriculum Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CVH)

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Curriculum Vitae has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Curriculum Vitae token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curriculum Vitae alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00281556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00155699 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035770 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Curriculum Vitae Profile

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io. Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curriculum Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curriculum Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curriculum Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curriculum Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.