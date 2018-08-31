Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.75 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

