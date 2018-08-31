Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cushman & Wakefield earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0346105082358 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.75 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.