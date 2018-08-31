Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE CWK opened at $17.75 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.