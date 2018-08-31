D. Keith Mosing Sells 18,910 Shares of Franks International NV (FI) Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 18,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $165,840.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,428,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D. Keith Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, D. Keith Mosing sold 153,390 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $1,329,891.30.

FI opened at $8.87 on Friday. Franks International NV has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

