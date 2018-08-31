Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 49,121 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,011,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.31 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.51 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $410,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,194. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.