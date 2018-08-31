Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 22,840 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

