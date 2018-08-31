Danaher (DHR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.20

News articles about Danaher (NYSE:DHR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaher earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.5032918942583 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

DHR opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

