Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 2,600 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $573,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $6,156,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

