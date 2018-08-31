Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.69 million.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, CFO Neil H. Thomson acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,175 shares of company stock valued at $206,661 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFRG. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

