Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TACO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.09.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,313.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 43.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 603,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 544,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 74.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 388,445 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,452,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,028,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

