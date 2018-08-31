Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Delek US and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 808,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,585. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other Delek US news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 2,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $115,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 327.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $2,196,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.