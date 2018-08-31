Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,490,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.62% of Dell Technologies worth $1,056,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVMT. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 694.4% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653,460 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,483,000 after buying an additional 2,324,060 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,505,000 after buying an additional 2,017,944 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 395.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,019,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,199,000 after purchasing an additional 813,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,160,000 after purchasing an additional 469,498 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of -0.17. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

