Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.41 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Delphy has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, OKEx and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00281244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00154416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035184 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,206,060 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

