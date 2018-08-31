Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bertrandt (BDT) a €85.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDT. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.75 ($102.03).

ETR BDT opened at €82.05 ($95.41) on Thursday. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €67.28 ($78.23) and a 1 year high of €109.60 ($127.44).

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

