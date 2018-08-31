Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €10.20 by UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.81 ($12.57).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €9.72 ($11.30) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

