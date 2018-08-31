Deutsche Bank Increases Paramount Group (PGRE) Price Target to $21.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,996,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

