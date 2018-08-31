Deutsche Bank Increases Tailored Brands (TLRD) Price Target to $29.00

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tailored Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TLRD stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 577,425 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1,933.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 602,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 233,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

