Deutsche Bank Raises Frontline (FRO) Price Target to $6.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Frontline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE FRO opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.63 million. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 343,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

