Devon Energy (DVN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

