Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.99 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

