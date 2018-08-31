Digi International (DGII) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1697593900873 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,620. Digi International has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. research analysts expect that Digi International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 13,995 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $185,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,100.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,736.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.