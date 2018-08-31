Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Holdings Raised by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 164,561 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In related news, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $933,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,861,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,905,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $3,746,013. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard's Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

